Hannity Breaks With Trump, Condemns ‘Dangerous’ Armed Michigan Protesters

Fox News host Sean Hannity broke with President Donald Trump in a segment Monday night by condemning armed protesters that Trump praised and calling their actions “dangerous.”

“Now, no one is a bigger defender of the 2nd Amendment than yours truly. Everyone has the right to protest, protect themselves and try to get the country open. This, with the militia-look here and these long guns, uhh, no,” Hannity said.

“Show of force is dangerous. That puts our police at risk, and by the way, your message will never be heard, whoever you people are,” he continued.

“No one should be attempting to intimidate officials with a show of force, and God forbid something happens, then they’re gonna go after all of us law abiding 2nd Amendment people.”

Sean Hannity, a longtime friend and supporter of the president, directly contradicted Trump, who praised the armed protesters who stormed the Michigan capitol last week. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Anti-Lockdown Protesters Storm The Michigan Capitol)

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire,” Trump said.

“These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

The president has shown support to other protesters as well, tweeting that several states should be “liberated.”