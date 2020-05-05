Melania Donates 150 Boxed Lunches To Patients And Staff At Children’s Hospital

Melania Trump donated 150 boxed lunches Tuesday to the patients and staff at a children’s hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Today, First Lady Melania Trump donated 150 boxed lunches to the patients and staff of Children’s Inn at the National Institute of Health,” FLOTUS spokesperson Stephanie Grisham shared in a press release. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“Supporting those impacted by the effects of COVID19 is something the First Lady cares deeply about, and as we navigate these unique times she will continue to reach out to people in a variety of ways,” she added. “In accordance with social distancing guidelines, and in order to protect everyone’s safety at the medical facility, the food was sent securely with a contact-free delivery.”(RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

It all comes after the White House recently shared a picture of stacks and stacks of boxes with the labels “Be Best” on the side that were filled with care packages from FLOTUS. These are headed to hospitals all over the country to thank medical professionals for their “hard work and dedication” during the pandemic.

“The care packages are being sent to show the First Lady’s appreciation for the hard work and dedication of medical professionals and to offer encouragement to patients during the COVID19 pandemic,” Grisham, told The Daily Caller at the time.

Wonderful to see smiling faces from @ChildrensNatl again. Thank you to all the medical professionals who work tirelessly to keep our children healthy and safe. https://t.co/vgqIMnVHcY — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 1, 2020

“Care packages will be filled with gifts from the First Lady’s Be Best initiative and delivered to various hospitals around the country,” she added. “During previous visits to some of the hospitals, The First Lady met with patients and witnessed the work of countless doctors, nurses, volunteers and other medical personnel and was inspired by their courage and dedication.”

As previously reported, a list of some of the items in the care packages included things like, blankets, hats, totes, backpacks, books and even games for young patients.