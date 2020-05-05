NCAA Notifies Louisville Of Alleged Athletic Violations By The Basketball Team

Louisville has formally been accused of violating NCAA rules.

According to Danielle Lerner, the Cardinals received a Notice of Allegations over alleged violations coming out of the basketball program.

The allegations stem from the college basketball corruption scandal and the recruitment of Brian Bowen, which ultimately cost Rick Pitino his job.

The University of Louisville has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA pertaining to the men’s basketball program, @TheAthletic has confirmed through multiple sources. The school plans to send out a release and announce a press conference shortly. — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) May 4, 2020

For those who haven’t been following: This NOA is in relation to the Adidas pay-to-play scandal unearthed by the FBI in fall 2017, not a new infraction by Louisville. — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) May 4, 2020

– Level I allegation: Improper recruiting inducements offered by “representatives of the university’s athletics interests” (Adidas reps/ C Dawkins), a former Louisville assistant & an associate HC

– Level II against Rick Pitino for failing to “promote an atmosphere of compliance” — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) May 4, 2020

(allegations cont.)

– Level II: recruiting violations by two former Louisville basketball staffers for impermissible transportation/ contact

– Level II: Institution failed to adequately monitor the recruitment of a “high-profile student athlete” aka Brian Bowen — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) May 4, 2020

Statement from Louisville coach Chris Mack, whose staff is not connected to the actions in today’s allegations pic.twitter.com/JoGEnQfSmr — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) May 4, 2020

This is exactly what America needs right now! This is exactly what the sports community needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Society is grinding to a halt because of the virus, but the NCAA is still finding time to hammer Louisville for allegedly breaking rules.

You just hate to see such a classy program find itself in trouble. You just hate to see it!

It’s crazy that this is all happening right as the NCAA is on the verge of letting players profit. It’s almost comical how tone deaf the NCAA can be at times.

Of course, I completely support Louisville in this situation. The college basketball corruption scandal was a joke and elite players have always been paid.

This situation already cost the Cardinals one of the most successful coaches in all of basketball. I think they’ve suffered enough.

Fight it to the brutal end, Louisville. Don’t give one damn inch to the NCAA!