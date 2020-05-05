Editorial

NCAA Notifies Louisville Of Alleged Athletic Violations By The Basketball Team

NCAA Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Michigan v Louisville (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Louisville has formally been accused of violating NCAA rules.

According to Danielle Lerner, the Cardinals received a Notice of Allegations over alleged violations coming out of the basketball program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The allegations stem from the college basketball corruption scandal and the recruitment of Brian Bowen, which ultimately cost Rick Pitino his job.

This is exactly what America needs right now! This is exactly what the sports community needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Society is grinding to a halt because of the virus, but the NCAA is still finding time to hammer Louisville for allegedly breaking rules.

You just hate to see such a classy program find itself in trouble. You just hate to see it!

I Hate To See It Happen Donald Trump GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

It’s crazy that this is all happening right as the NCAA is on the verge of letting players profit. It’s almost comical how tone deaf the NCAA can be at times.

Of course, I completely support Louisville in this situation. The college basketball corruption scandal was a joke and elite players have always been paid.

This situation already cost the Cardinals one of the most successful coaches in all of basketball. I think they’ve suffered enough.

Fight it to the brutal end, Louisville. Don’t give one damn inch to the NCAA!