Andy Dalton Says Signing With The Dallas Cowboys Was ‘The Best Opportunity’ For Him

Quarterback Andy Dalton thinks signing with the Dallas Cowboys was an easy decision to make.

Dalton surprised a lot of people when he signed a one-year deal with Dallas worth up to $7 million.

The Cincinnati Bengals released him following several seasons with the team. Now, he’s opened up about the Dallas decision and it doesn’t sound like it was a hard one to make. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys, source tells ESPN. Dalton is returning to Texas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020

According to ProFootballTalk, Dalton said while on Adam Schefter’s podcast that signing with the Cowboys was “the best opportunity for this year, and it hopefully sets me up for my future. This was a big-picture plan.”

All things considered, signing with the Cowboys is a pretty great call from Dalton. He’s getting paid a substantial amount of money to be the backup, he won’t be asked to do anything and he can be a part of a prestigious organization.

To say going from the Bengals to the Cowboys is an upgrade would be an understatement. He might not be starting, but he’s with a much better team.

If he’s asked to step in for the Cowboys and play, then that’s what he’ll do. He became arguably the best backup in the league the moment he signed.

If everything goes well, then Dalton could have the chance to be a starter in the league again next season. He’s in a very solid position.

He’ll be Dak’s backup for a season, make solid money doing it and then he can reevaluate after the 2020 campaign.