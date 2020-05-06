‘Waco’: A Timely, Must-Watch Series In The Age Of Authoritarianism

As most of the U.S. is forced into their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu have become a central part of American life, and there is no more timely series than Paramount’s “Waco,” which recently became available on Netflix.

The six part series details the famous stand-off that occurred in early 1990’s Waco, Texas, between a religious cult and the FBI. The series premiered in early 2018, and gained new prominence recently after being picked up by Netflix. What exactly happened in Waco remains a point of contention, over a quarter of a century later. What’s become more clear with time is that the tragic and significant loss of life that occurred didn’t need to happen.

The first episode begins with the end of the Ruby Ridge saga, where FBI hostage negotiator Gary Noesner gives a quote that resonates deeply in modern day America.

“You know how you move a man? Fear,” Noesner tells a local Idaho man. “If you figure out what someone’s scared of, you can get them to do pretty much anything.”

As some civil liberty advocates will argue, this is the bet that leaders across America are currently making as they force businesses to close, people to remain in their homes, and send police to enforce social distancing orders. They are making the bet that Americans will comply with their orders out of fear of the coronavirus. Fear is the dominant trait of our time, and it is the dominant theme throughout Waco. (RELATED: Bill Barr Memo Orders U.S. Attorneys To Be On The ‘Lookout’ For Civil Liberties Violations Amid Coronavirus Crisis)

Throughout the series, the fear within Branch Davidians cult leader David Koresh was palpable, as it was with federal law enforcement agents, who ultimately brought about Koresh’s downfall.

The ATF began its raid on Koresh’s compound on Feb. 28, 1993 after obtaining an arrest warrant for Koresh and other compound leaders on illegal weapons charges. The agents and Koresh’s group exchanged gun fire, leading to the deaths of several members of the compound, as well as several agents. Both sides denied that they fire first, although the miniseries certainly makes it seem like it was the ATF agents.

The series portrays the Waco cult sympathetically, while demonstrating just how badly the federal government messed up in its handling of the situation. Before the shooting began, the local sheriff was not made aware of the ATF’s plan to execute its search warrant. After the shooting had begun, a member of the compound phoned the sheriff, who then ordered a ceasefire between the Branch Davidians and the agents. This led to a standoff between the cult and the government that lasted nearly two months. (RELATED: Grenell Says He Will Release House Intel’s Russia Probe Transcripts If Schiff Refuses)

The Branch Davidian compound was heavily armed with hundreds of firearms, many of which were illegal. The federal government was ultimately correct in its suspicions that the Branch Davidians had been stockpiling illegal weapons. However, many of the other assumptions made about the group either turned out to be false or never could be proven.

Koresh had been accused of sexually abusing children, although those charges could not be proven. The series portrays Koresh as a sexual deviant, who has taken it upon himself to assume “the burden of sex” for other members of the compound, but does not conclusively say whether or not he was having sex with underage girls that lived in his compound. Attorney General Janet Reno ultimately signed off on the FBI’s final assault of the compound on April 19, 1993, using suspicion that Koresh was sexually abusing minors as justification. The FBI then proceeded to level the compound with what they repeatedly stated was non-lethal tear gas. Ultimately, a fire broke out leading to the deaths of 76 people in the compound, including 25 children. (RELATED: 23 Firearms Were Either Lost Or Stolen From ATF Agents)

For years, the FBI denied culpability for the fire, but later acknowledged firing devices that could be flammable, including grenades. Reno admitted in 1999 that her credibility, and the credibility of the FBI had been harmed by the incident. The compound was bulldozed weeks after the fire, ensuring that there will always be unanswered questions involving the case.

The series ultimately portrays the federal government’s response as over-aggressive and incompetent, which seems likely to have been the case. There is evidence that Koresh was prepared to surrender after finishing his manuscripts, but the authorities would not wait that long. The FBI also speculated that Koresh was planning a mass suicide, but had no evidence to believe that was the case. Perhaps the biggest question that remains about Waco is why authorities simply didn’t arrest Koresh. The film portrays authorities as believing that Koresh rarely left his compound, which wasn’t true.

Journalist Darcey Steinke, who covered the standoff, said Koresh would go for a jog everyday. A review conducted by the Department of Treasury found that Koresh was not a recluse, and would frequently drive his motorcycle and car to visit friends.

While Koresh is far from a sympathetic figure, there is no reason to believe his Messiah complex presented a threat to the public. The ignorance of federal law enforcement agencies ultimately appears to be the main reason for the Waco tragedy, which ended not only in Koresh’s downfall, but the needless deaths of dozens of innocent children. Throughout the series, the FBI and ATF are portrayed as out of touch elitists who refuse to even attempt to understand why members of a small, rural community could be swayed into a religious cult. Instead, law enforcement agencies double down on hardball tactics that led to needless violence, and ultimately a wave of anti-government sentiment. That even Hollywood would portray a weird, religious cult as the victims of government overreach speaks volumes.

As the Waco tragedy continues to fascinate Americans, it will also continue to serve as a permanent black eye for law enforcement agencies that let a manageable situation spiral completely out of control.