Police Warn People In Walker, Louisiana To Be On The Watch For An ‘Aggressive’ Chicken After Bank Attack

Police in Louisiana are on the hunt for a rogue chicken.

According to a lighthearted Facebook post from the Walker police department, officers were called over an "aggressive" chicken scaring people at a bank.

However, the chicken got away, and now the hunt is on. The suspect is wanted by police “on charges of assault, attempted battery, attempted burglary, terrorizing and ignoring an order of the Governor.”

You can read the full post below.

BOLO: The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in connection with an incident occurring Friday… Posted by Walker Police Department on Saturday, May 2, 2020

I love this post from the Walker police department. Hell yes. Let’s load up the guns and hunt this thing down.

Besides, people need food to eat right now. If there’s a chicken on the loose terrorizing people, then it’s time to turn it into a nice roast.

If there was ever anything to bring people together during this crisis, the hunt for a chicken might do it.

At the same time, how soft are you if you call the cops on a chicken annoying people at a bank? I’m pretty sure chickens aren’t that hard to scare off.

In fact, as someone who has dealt with chickens before, I know they’re not. Yet, the town of Walker is moving to high alert like there’s a nuclear attack inbound.

Either way, this is the exact kind of content we need to make us smile during the pandemic!