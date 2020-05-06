REPORT: Prince Harry Sells All Firearms And Quits Hunting Per Meghan Markle’s Request

Prince Harry reportedly sold his firearms after he quit hunting to please Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry sold his Purdey brand handmade firearms worth roughly $60,000 to another hunter in a private deal, according to a report published Wednesday by The Sun.

Prince Harry ‘sells his £50,000 shooting rifles and gives up bloodsports to please wife Meghan’https://t.co/QFVddEPcOp — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 6, 2020

“He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry, but he was quite chuffed when he found out,” a friend of the buyer reportedly told The Sun. “They are beautiful examples and he’s very pleased with them but he’s not the sort of person who wants to boast about the royal connection.”

Prince Harry reportedly sold the guns 5 months ago. It is not clear what type of firearms were sold, like rifles or shotguns.

He was also absent from royal hunts at Balmoral and Sandringham, The Sun reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry To Skip Royal Pheasant Shoot Because Of Meghan Markle)

Famous conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall told the Radio Times around a year ago she thought Harry would give up hunting.

“But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting,” Goodall said.

It’s all good and fine to not like hunting. There isn’t anything wrong with Markle thinking that, but to encourage Prince Harry to stop hunting because she doesn’t like it is a whole other story. Then for Harry to sell his really really nice guns to please her is weak.

He should have kept them.