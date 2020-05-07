Ariel Winter Says She Cut Off Tip Of Her Thumb And ‘Accidentally Threw It Away’

Ariel Winter shared how she ended up cutting off the tip of her thumb while cooking in the kitchen and “accidentally threw it away.”

“I had chopped four onions just before I chopped this one thing,” the 22-year-old actress shared during her appearance on “Access.” The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

“Chopped four onions and it was great — I just got new knives too,” she added, while holding up her thumb covered in a bandage to the camera. “So I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato.”

WATCH:

The “Modern Family” star went on to share how her boyfriend, Luke Benward, was there when she hit her thumb instead of the tomato. (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

“I was so shocked … it was more like I was more hyperventilating,” Winter explained. “I was like I should be crying but I just can’t believe it.”

The actress continued, “I apparently sliced an artery… it bled so much so we had to go to the hospital.”

And her boyfriend ended up bringing the tip of [her] finger to the hospital.

The kicker is while at the hospital, the nurse gave it back to her and that’s when she threw it away.

She “actually just gave [the piece of the thumb] to me in a plastic bag, and didn’t like tell me that it was the tip of my thumb, so I accidentally threw it away and we had to go get it,” Ariel laughed.

“Obviously I was bleeding a lot but again it’s my thumb,” she added. “Like so many people are in [the hospital] for so much worse and I was like, you know, I was perfectly fine.”

The actress continued, “I sliced my thumb off and it’s sad, I’ll have a mildly sad-looking thumb, but it’ll be okay.”