Joel Klatt Says College Football ‘Decision Makers Are Planning And Adapting’ For The Upcoming Season

Joel Klatt is becoming increasingly optimistic the college football season will happen.

The Fox Sports pundit and former football player tweeted Wednesday that the “decision makers are planning and adapting” to the coronavirus pandemic, and he believes more and more the season will happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The more conversations I have the more I believe that we will have a CFB season…decision makers are planning and adapting to the new reality…Most, if not all, plans involve fans in some capacity…fact remains, athletes can be cared for much better on campus than at home — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 6, 2020

access to:

– quality nutrition

– training

– psychiatric help

– sports medicine

– team doctors

– testing

– medicine

– structure all of which aren’t available to most of them where they currently are — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 6, 2020

This is music to my ears. This is the kind of stuff we need to be hearing right now. We need as much good news as possible.

Klatt is very well connected in the world of football, and is one of the biggest names in the college game. If his confidence is growing, then yours should be too.

As I’ve said many times before, I honestly believe the season will happen. With every passing day, it seems like we have more and more proof that it will.

Obviously, it’s fluid and we’re still several months out. Yet, I’m confident that there will be football in the fall. Klatt’s optimism only makes me more excited.

Now, will changes be made? Will fans be allowed? Will schedules be changed? Those are all questions we don’t have answers to.

All we can do is continue the fight against coronavirus. Together, we’ll win this war and get our football back.