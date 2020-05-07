Paul Finebaum Says He Doesn’t See The SEC Playing College Football Alone

College football expert Paul Finebaum doesn’t think the SEC will be the only conference to play football in 2020.

With the coronavirus causing massive carnage to the world of sports, we’re all wondering what will happen with football. It’s believed the SEC intends on playing at all costs, and that would include even doing it alone. However, Finebaum doesn’t see that happening. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

“I don’t think they will. I know what their reputation is. I live down here … You could see several conferences do it and some not, but I don’t think you’ll only see the SEC play college football this year,” Finebaum said during a Wednesday interview with Dan Patrick.

You can watch his full comments below.

Could we see a scenario where the SEC plays football this fall, despite what the other conferences do. @FineBaum weighed in. For his full appearance: https://t.co/OdjlqLaGGH pic.twitter.com/SZYvPm63Ge — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 6, 2020

It’s going to get very interesting to see what happens if a Power 5 conference decides to sit the season out. The most likely one to do it is the PAC-12.

However, even if the PAC-12 sits the year out, I think there’s still a 100% chance the SEC and Big 10 play football.

There’s simply way too much money on the line and too many people depending on it to sit the season out because of coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEC Network (@secnetwork) on May 5, 2020 at 11:20am PDT

Will some changes be made? Sure. Will the SEC and Big 10 not play football in the fall? That’s almost certainly not going to happen.

Short of the military blocking off the stadiums, I don’t see that situation unfolding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Mar 7, 2020 at 11:07am PST

Obviously, it’s a very fluid situation. Lots can change, but I’d be shocked if the B1G and SEC didn’t proceed as planned at this point. I could be wrong, but it’s certainly trending towards football happening.

If it does, you can count on the Big 10 and SEC leading the fight.