REPORT: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Living At Tyler Perry’s $18 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been residing at Hollywood actor Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion since moving to Los Angeles.

It is unclear if the former royal couple is renting from Perry or staying as guests, but there is no record of the Beverly Ridge Estates mansion being sold, according to a report published Thursday by Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Staying at Tyler Perry’s Mansion https://t.co/gUPDqSQpY5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2020



The 22-acre property houses the mansion featuring eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Harry and Markle have reportedly been staying at the property since making the move to Los Angeles in March. The couple was first staying at a home in Vancouver, but made the move before the U.S.-Canada border closed due to coronavirus. (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Leave Canada And Move To LA)

“Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps,” a source told Daily Mail. “Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely. Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler’s property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team.”

“Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view,” the source added. “The neighbors are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips. It goes without saying that the location is stunning – just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA.”

Markle and Prince Harry reportedly decided to split time between the U.S. and Canada after stepping down from their royal roles.