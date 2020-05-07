New York Jets Won’t Sell Individual Game Tickets When The 2020 Schedule Is Released

The New York Jets won’t be selling tickets to individual games for the time being.

With the fate of football up in the air because of the coronavirus, the Jets announced they won't sell individual game tickets when the schedule is released Thursday night.

The Jets also announced season ticket payments will be deferred to June.

This is probably a really good idea from the Jets. Selling individual game tickets won’t be hard once the team decides to do it.

The NFL has already made the decision to force teams to offer full credits or refunds for any and all games that get canceled.

It would appear like the Jets are trying to save themselves a monster headache by selling individual tickets and then having games getting canceled.

As for deferring payments, we’ve seen a few other pro teams do similar stuff, and it’s not a bad idea at all. Right now, people are hurting for money.

That’s the reality of the situation. People are in tight positions, and there’s not a bunch of money floating around. Letting people defer payments is a nice gesture for season ticket holders.

The Jets are preparing for some bad outcomes with coronavirus. It’s always good to be prepared, but let’s all hope the plans aren’t necessary.