REPORT: New York Jets Expected To Keep Head Coach Adam Gase

New York Jets v Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase isn’t expected to be fired.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gase isn’t one of the coaches who is expected to lose his job. Despite an awful start to the season, he finished 7-9. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a great call from the Jets. Yes, the season got off to an abysmal start, but that wasn’t exactly Gase’s fault.

Sam Darnold missed games with mono, the team was playing quarterbacks who weren’t competent at all and it just got off to a rough beginning.

 

However, Gase, Darnold and Le’Veon Bell eventually got things turned around, finished the season incredibly strong and went 7-9.

Given how bad things started for the Jets, seven wins is nothing less than a miracle.

 

With enough time, Gase can win in New York, but it’s not going to happen overnight. Things are clearly moving in the correct direction.

Firing him would have been a very foolish mistake.