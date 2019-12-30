REPORT: New York Jets Expected To Keep Head Coach Adam Gase

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase isn’t expected to be fired.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gase isn’t one of the coaches who is expected to lose his job. Despite an awful start to the season, he finished 7-9. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
With the Panthers planning to interview Baylor HC Matt Rhule for their HC job, here are some of his thoughts and philosophies about returning to the NFL:
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2019
Adam Gase will return as #Jets head coach, per @AdamSchefter. Same goes for #Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2019
Schefter/Mort on HC Jobs:
Likely to Return:
Adam Gase
Anthony Lynn
Dan Quinn
Likely Out:
Jason Garrett
Freddie Kitchens
Doug Marrone
Pat Shurmur
Interims Who Won’t Get Job:
Bill Callahan
Perry Fewell
— uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 29, 2019
This is a great call from the Jets. Yes, the season got off to an abysmal start, but that wasn’t exactly Gase’s fault.
Sam Darnold missed games with mono, the team was playing quarterbacks who weren’t competent at all and it just got off to a rough beginning.
View this post on Instagram
However, Gase, Darnold and Le’Veon Bell eventually got things turned around, finished the season incredibly strong and went 7-9.
Given how bad things started for the Jets, seven wins is nothing less than a miracle.
View this post on Instagram
With enough time, Gase can win in New York, but it’s not going to happen overnight. Things are clearly moving in the correct direction.
Firing him would have been a very foolish mistake.