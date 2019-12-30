REPORT: New York Jets Expected To Keep Head Coach Adam Gase

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase isn’t expected to be fired.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gase isn’t one of the coaches who is expected to lose his job. Despite an awful start to the season, he finished 7-9. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With the Panthers planning to interview Baylor HC Matt Rhule for their HC job, here are some of his thoughts and philosophies about returning to the NFL:

https://t.co/v84Qw8T5Tr

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2019