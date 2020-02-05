Le’Veon Bell Says He’s ‘Good’ With Jets Coach Adam Gase

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell doesn’t sound interested in leaving the team.

Despite the Jets having a strong second half of the NFL season, there has been a lot of chatter about the star running back's future. Yet, he doesn't sound worried at all.

“Everybody blow everything out of proportion…we good,” Bell told TMZ when discussing his relationship with head coach Adam Gase. He added that he’d be with the team for the rest of his contract unless “something drastic changes.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Again, I think we have to focus on the fact the Jets actually looked pretty impressive down the stretch when talking about Bell’s future and the team.

The first half of the season was pretty much a disaster on every level, but it doesn’t mean much because Sam Darnold was out with mono.

When your star quarterback isn’t playing, all bets are off.

Once Darnold returned and Gase got things rolling, the Jets weren’t actually too bad at all. Did Bell put up the monster stats expected?

No, but they were 6-2 in the second half of the season. Ultimately, that’s all that matters.

We’ll see what happens, but I wouldn’t expect to see Bell playing anywhere else anytime soon.