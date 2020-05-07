Earl Thomas Allegedly Held At Gunpoint By His Wife After Being Caught Cheating

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Earl Thomas was allegedly held at gunpoint by his wife Nina after being caught with another woman.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Nina rolled up on Earl, his brother Seth and another woman in bed April 13 at an Airbnb in Austin, Texas. That’s when all hell broke loose and his wife allegedly was armed during the confrontation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Thomas (@mrsninathomas) on Mar 22, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

According to the court documents, Nina is accused of holding a gun with a round in the chamber to Earl’s head after allegedly catching him in bed with another woman and his brother.

A video of the alleged incident is described in the documents as showing the weapon “less than a foot away” from the former Seahawks star’s head and the “safety is disengaged” with Nina’s finger on the trigger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Thomas (@mrsninathomas) on Feb 1, 2020 at 2:41pm PST

Eventually, the NFL star was able to get the weapon away from her. When police arrived, Nina was allegedly running around with a knife and Earl had the gun.

He was not arrested, but Nina was taken into custody on charges of “burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence.”

Nina denied the allegations through her attorney to TMZ. Earl released a statement late Wednesday night on Instagram about the situation and asked fans to keep him in their prayers.

This is without question one of the wildest stories I’ve ever read. Of course, Nina should be viewed as completely innocent until proven guilty in court.

That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be grateful for it. Having said that, if she’s proven guilty, then this is one of the most outrageous cheating stories.

You know your woman isn’t playing games when she goes for a gun. The magazine was allegedly out, but there was still a round in the chamber.

Not smart, folks. Not smart at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earl Thomas III (@earl) on Jul 12, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

Best of luck to Earl and Nina going forward. It sounds like they might need a little help for their marriage to survive!