Robert DeNiro Wants To Play Cuomo If There’s A Coronavirus Movie: ‘He’s Doing What A President Should Do’

Robert DeNiro said he would want to play New York Governor Andrew Cuomo if the coronavirus outbreak is made into a movie.

“I guess I’ll play Cuomo,” the 76-year-old shared during his appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The comments were noted by Variety magazine in a piece published Thursday.

“He’s doing what a President should do,” he added. (RELATED: Robert De Niro Said ‘F**k Trump’ At The Tony Awards, And The Audience Went Wild)

WATCH:

Later in the interview, the “Goodfellas” star returned to taking swipes at President Donald Trump, calling him an “idiot” according to the outlet, while sharing that he would be supporting Joe Biden for president in 2020. (RELATED: Robert De Niro Slams Trump During Award Ceremony For High School Students [VIDEO]

“We, of course, could have survived this [pandemic] much better if idiot had done the right thing, listened and heeded all the warnings,” the “Taxi Driver” star explained.

“There were many, many warnings, and we are all paying for it now,” he aded, without explaining further. “It would have been bad in some ways, but never like this.”

DeNiro continued, while saying “it’s crazy, I have no words for it any more and what’s scarier about it all is that the Republicans and his enablers around him are not doing anything. They are around a crazy person and they don’t do anything. They are not standing up to him.”

“No one has the balls to stand up to this guy,” the actor explained. “They all have a platform, they’re just not doing anything. What could be worth it for them, to sacrifice their souls to make this deal with the devil to work with this guy?”

De Niro has been very outspoken against the president since he was sworn into office.