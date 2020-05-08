PAC-12 Football Media Days Will Be Held Virtually

The PAC-12 football media days won’t be happening as scheduled during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, the PAC-12 will hold media days virtually instead of in Los Angeles. They now join the Big 12 and several other conferences in going virtual during the crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another domino falls when it comes to media days going virtual. I said more would follow, and here we are. The PAC-12 has now joined the Big 12 and several other conferences.

At this point is there any chance any conference has in-person media days?

The only two that I think might hold out to the latest possible moment are the SEC and Big 12. However, I’m not even sure that’s going to happen.

We have 40% of the Power 5 already going virtual. At this point, it just seems like a matter of time until the rest of them do too.

As I’ve said many times, I’m okay with it. It’s a small sacrifice to make to get the season in the fall. Let’s just keep doing what we can to win the war against coronavirus, and get our football back in the fall!