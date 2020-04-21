REPORT: PAC-12 Has Had Talks With Apple About Sports Broadcasting Rights

The PAC-12 is reportedly talking with Apple about a future sports broadcasting deal.

According to a Sports Business Journal, the PAC-12 has had talks with Apple about TV rights to the conference’s sporting events. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A new deal can’t be figured out until fall 2024, but Apple is apparently already getting involved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Apr 13, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT

I have long talked about how I think streaming services will eventually make a huge splash in the sports media field.

You have to remember these streaming companies have absurd amounts of money. Amazon, Netflix and Apple can write monster checks if they want.

Given the popularity of sports and the TV ratings college football produces, you have to think one of these companies will eventually pull the trigger on a deal.

Apple sweeping up the PAC-12 rights wouldn’t be a bad play at all. It’s the least noticeable of the Power 5 conferences, and in theory comes at the cheapest price.

If things go well with the PAC-12, then they could try taking a shot at the Big 10 or SEC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Mar 5, 2020 at 7:07pm PST

We’ll see what happens, but I 100% believe streaming services will get involved with sports in a major way eventually. Will Apple be the first to get big time football TV rights? No idea, but we’ll be off to the races once the first domino falls.