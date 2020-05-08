Peyton Manning Roasts Tom Brady During Hilarious Interview For Upcoming Golf Match

Peyton Manning was letting Tom Brady have it during a recent interview and it’s one of the funniest things we’ve seen in a while.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Patriots quarterback and NFL legend will team up with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for a charity golf match. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview tweeted out by Brady, Manning just roasted him for a solid minute straight. The two-time Super Bowl winner joked the match had to happen in Florida because of Brady’s recent incident of walking into the wrong house.

He ended it with a subtle jab at himself by noting between himself and Tiger, they combine for 17 championships. Of course, 15 of those are thanks to Tiger.

Watch the video below. It’s pretty funny.

This is the kind of stuff we need to get us through the coronavirus pandemic. You can tell everybody in that video is just having fun.

Brady, who has six Super Bowl rings, is teaming up with three other legends to raise money to beat the virus with a charity golfing match.

That’s the kind of stuff we simply can’t get enough of.

Now, before a single stroke has been played, Manning is out here cracking jokes like he has a standup special coming.

Honestly, the dude might be one of the funniest people to ever exist in the world of sports.

You can watch the match May 24 on TNT and TBS. It sounds like it’ll be a good time!