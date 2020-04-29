How Hundreds Of Thousands Of Volunteers Are Making Trump’s Virtual Campaign Happen

The coronavirus has forced both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to conjure up unprecedented virtual election campaigns. Who is doing it better?
Daily Caller White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom sat down with GOP Deputy Communications Director Cassie Smedile to discuss how the Republican Party has changed its strategy now that candidates can’t shake hands and rub elbows with their constituents.
Since the Trump campaign went digital, Smedile says 300,000 people have come forward to volunteer for the campaign, and Trump is rearing to get on a virtual debate stage with Biden. (RELATED: Trump Instructs Navy To Open Fire And ‘Destroy’ Iranian Gunboats If They ‘Harass Our Ships’)
