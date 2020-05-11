Superstar America Ferrera And Husband Welcome Baby Girl

Superstar America Ferrera and husband, Ryan Piers Williams, shared the happy news that they have welcomed a baby girl to their family.

The 36-year-old actress made a sweet post on Instagram announcing the birth of their daughter, Lucia, during the pandemic. The post was noted by the "Today" show in a piece published Monday.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," the "Superstore" star captioned her post, along with a sweet picture of little hands. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family."

“Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools – spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times,” she added.

Ferrera continued, while asking for friends to consider donating to YesWeCan World Foundation instead of getting a gift for her daughter. “Please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love,” and she included a link to the website for more info.

Fellow celebrities congratulated her and the family on their newest little bundle.

“Happy Mother’s Day, my friend!” Reese Witherspoon wrote.

Mindy Kaling sent her “love to little Lucia,” and Octavia Spencer wished the actress a happy Mother’s Day.

It all comes following the happy news in December that Ferrera and Williams were expecting their second child, after giving birth to their son, Sebastian, in May 2018.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020,” Ferrera captioned her post on social media at the time.” Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch. Pic by @mnp_elpaso.”

Congratulations!