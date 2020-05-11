Boise State Has The Highest Winning Percentage In College Football History

The team with the highest winning percentage in college football history might surprise you.

According to a tweet from FOX College Football, the Boise State Broncos have the highest winning percentage in the history of the sport at .731. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Broncos are followed by Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Alabama. You can see the full list below!

???????? @BroncoSportsFB leads the way in all-time winning percentage pic.twitter.com/hlv2aoT3X0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 8, 2020

This is actually really surprising to me. It’s incredibly surprising. Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Alabama being at the top isn’t surprising at all.

However, Boise State coming in first is absolutely shocking! We’ve always known they’re one of the best teams in America.

I guess I never realized the Broncos had this kind of winning percentage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on Apr 25, 2020 at 3:58pm PDT

When it comes to Group of 5 teams and teams outside of the Power 5, Boise State is the crown jewel of success.

Despite being stuck in Idaho and not having the recruiting grounds other powerhouses do, BSU will play against anybody and compete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on Apr 27, 2020 at 3:59pm PDT

Props to Boise State for being at the top of the list! I didn’t see that coming!