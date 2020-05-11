Dominick Cruz Says Keith Peterson Smelled Like Alcohol And Cigarettes At UFC 249, Wants The Refs Drug Tested

Dominick Cruz ripped official Keith Peterson following a Saturday night loss at UFC 249.

Cruz was defeated by Henry Cejudo at the massive fighting event, and had some bad allegations against Peterson following the conclusion of the fight.

He’s still got it! ???? Ring rust not a factor thus far for the returning @DominickCruz. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/vTkDCCdXIY — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

He said the ref “smelled like alcohol and cigarettes.” He immediately followed that by adding, “I wish they drug tested them.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Dominick Cruz says the no nonsense Keith Peterson smelled like alcohol and cigarettes #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/poQSfRvdwS — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) May 10, 2020

Dominick Cruz on the #UFC249 post-fight show claims referee Keith Peterson “smelled like alcohol and cigarettes” during his fight. Said he wanted to have referee changed when he stepped in the cage. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) May 10, 2020

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious allegation for Cruz to make. When you attack somebody’s job and reputation like this, you damn sure better be confident you’re correct.

Claiming Peterson was in the octagon smelling like booze and cigs is about as bad of an accusation you can throw against a UFC official.

Is Cruz correct with his claim? Not a clue. That’s something Dana White is going to have to figure out. Who knows if that’s even possible at this point.

It’s just too bad this claim was even made. Now, the fight will always be viewed through a distorted and potentially unfair lens to Peterson.

We’ll see what happens, but this is a hell of a claim from Cruz. You know the UFC won’t take it lightly at all.

