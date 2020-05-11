‘Dancing With The Stars’ Dancer Julianne Hough Buys Her Mom A House For Mother’s Day

Actress Julianne Hough surprised her mom with the ultimate Mother’s Day gift Sunday.

Hough bought her mother a house to celebrate how much she’s given her and her siblings.

“My Mother has given given given….. its now her time to receive,” Hough captioned the video she shared.

“This is yours, Mom,” Hough said in the video.

This is the absolute ultimate gift a child can give to a parent. To finally be able to give something back to a parent that’s nearly big as everything they gave you throughout life is a wonderful feeling. (RELATED: Julianne Hough Says She’s Self-Isolating Without Husband Brooks Laich, Calls It ‘A Magical Time’)

Hough’s husband Brooks Laich also commented on the photo saying, “The best thing ever!!”

I’d have to agree with him. Most people get their mom flowers or other small gifts. There isn’t anything wrong with that, but Hough did make a grand gesture. I wonder if her siblings pitched in or if they got their mom a separate gift.

I wouldn’t want to compete with Hough this year if I had to show up to Mother’s Day with something not as cool as a house. Maybe Hough let them sign the card.