Julianne Hough Says She’s Self-Isolating Without Husband, Calls It ‘A Magical Time’

Julianne Hough talked about how she’s been self-isolating during the pandemic without her husband, Brooks Laich, and called it “a magical time.”

“I’ve been on my own,” the 31-year-old actress shared about quarantining in Los Angeles alone during an Instagram Live for the Oprah magazine. The clip was noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

“My husband [Laich] is in Idaho doing lots of yard work,” she added. “And so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now, but it’s really been a magical time.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 25, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

Hough’s continued, while explaining that she’s an introvert so she really hasn’t been feeling “lonely” through this time.

“I think in my 30s, I’ve always been around people, and I’m always trying to create and do a lot of things … but this is new, it’s a little different,” the “Dancing With The Stars” star shared. “I don’t feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there’s a big difference.”

“I miss people a lot,” she added. “I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I’m really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what’s really important in my life … ”

And Brooks shared on his podcast recently that he’ also enjoying the time to connect with nature.

“I think I’m an introvert by nature,” Laich explained. “Love having my dog. If it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation. But I do miss the friendships and companionships where you do get to hug somebody and be in the same room.”

Hough and Laich tied the knot in 2017 and have been in the headlines recently over speculation that there was trouble in their romance. Julianne was spotted at Christmas time without her wedding ring and has been seen with “Westworld” actor Ben Barnes while Laich’s in Idaho.