PAC-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Says He Doesn’t ‘Expect’ Only Part Of The Conference To Play Football

PAC-12 commissioner Larry Scott doesn’t think only part of the conference will play football in the fall.

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing sports to a grinding halt, many people want to know what will happen with football. One of the options discussed has been conferences playing without all their teams. It doesn’t sound like the PAC-12 intends on doing that. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’ll have to cross that bridge when we get there, but I don’t expect that,” Scott said when discussing the scenario, according to The Mercury News.

I like Scott going on the record that he doesn’t expect that kind of outcome. That’s good news for football fans.

We want as many teams as possible playing and we want entire conferences suiting up. I’m glad to know the PAC-12 hasn’t thrown in the towel just yet.

Having said that, I also couldn’t care less if the PAC-12 tries to sit up in their ivory tower and not play football during the pandemic.

If there’s one P5 conference nobody will give a damn about skipping the season, it’s the PAC-12. Outside of Oregon, they have zero nationally-relevant teams at the moment.

Do I want the PAC-12 to play? For sure. Will I cry if they sit it out? Not a chance in hell. Let’s just hope it doesn’t come to that.