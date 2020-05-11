Lincoln Riley Praises Jalen Hurts, Says The Philadelphia Eagles View Him As ‘Purely A Quarterback’

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley thinks the Philadelphia Eagles view Jalen Hurts as only a quarterback.

The Eagles sent shockwaves through the world of football when they took the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback in the second round of the NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Carson Wentz locked in as the starter, people have been wondering how the Eagles will use the rookie passer.

According to Riley, the Eagles view the dual-threat passer as “purely a quarterback.” You can watch his full comments to Andrew Siciliano below.

It remains to be seen how the Eagles use @JalenHurts. But, let’s be clear. He’s a QB, not a gadget guy. From my interview with @LincolnRiley @nflnetwork #NFLNow. pic.twitter.com/KmQNZ4ReKz — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 8, 2020

As I’ve said many times before, I honestly believe this is going to be a disaster for the Eagles and Hurts.

There has been chatter about special packages and things of that nature. It’s all so damn dumb. Hurts is a quarterback, and the Eagles burned a second round pick on him with Wentz on the roster.

It makes no sense.

Hurts being minimized by only getting snaps in special packages is a waste of his talent, and I have a feeling this won’t end well.

He should have landed on a team where he could sit and develop. Instead, he’s been pushed into this horrible situation.

We’ll see how it ends, but I don’t have high hopes.