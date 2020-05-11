Pink Calls Son’s COVID-19 Recovery The Most ‘Challenging’ Thing She’s Ever Done As A Mother

Pink called recovering from coronavirus alongside her son the most “challenging” experience she’s had as a mother.

The musician opened up about Mother’s Day amid coronavirus in an article published Sunday by NBC News.

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” Pink said. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

Pink went on to acknowledge that other mothers could have it worse. (RELATED: Singer Pink Details 3-Year-Old Son’s Coronavirus Experience)

“But our story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day,” Pink continued. “Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing. In many parts of the world it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury.”

Pink previously opened up about battling the virus at the beginning of April after she and her son tested positive for COVID-19.

“My 3-year-old Jameson, has had the worst of it,” Pink said during a live-stream. “I’ve had many nights where I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life.”

“At one point I heard myself saying, ‘I thought they promised us our kids would be OK,'” she added. “And it’s not guaranteed. There’s no one that is safe from this.”