REPORT: MLB Games Could Start 4th Of July Weekend

The MLB might be returning by early July.

According to the Associated Press, the owners have approved making a proposal to the players for the games to return on the 4th of July weekend without fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Under the proposal, spring training would start in June and then 82 regular season games would be held. The playoffs would also expand to 14 teams. As for sites, all options are reportedly on the table. That could include home games or moving to neutral sites.

This is about as good of news as you’re going to get when it comes to sports during the coronavirus pandemic. I realize 4th of July weekend is about two months away, and a lot can change between now and then.

Obviously, the situation during the coronavirus pandemic is incredibly fluid. Having said that, I think we can all agree this is a positive update.

Right now, the only sport happening is the UFC. That’s awesome, we love Dana White for it and we’re going to keep watching.

However, I think we can all agree that we want all our sports back. We don’t just want one. Baseball returning would restore a lot of confidence to the American public, and doing it on the 4th of July weekend would be a very symbolic victory.

Again, it’s nearly two months away, but we have to stay positive. Keep checking back for more updates when we have them.