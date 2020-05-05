Editorial

REPORT: MLB Games Will Start July 1 — Teams Will Play At Their Home Stadiums

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Former MLB player Trevor Plouffe has dropped a huge update about the return of baseball.

Plouffe, who last played for the Phillies, tweeted late Monday that he’s hearing games will start back up July 1 and teams will be allowed to play at their home stadiums this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There had been chatter about moving games to neutral sites during the coronavirus pandemic.

If this is true, then it’s a huge development. While July 1 might sound far off, it’s not really all that far into the future.

It’s less than two months away. I think we can all stomach that given how we haven’t had sports in a month and a half.

 

At this point, I think I speak for all fans when I say games beginning July 1 would be a huge win for America.

Of course, it’s an incredibly fluid situation. Coronavirus has destroyed sports, and there’s no guarantee plans won’t change.

 

Having said that, if baseball is back by July 1, then that’ll be a reason to celebrate. Let’s all hope like hell that Plouffe’s sources are correct.