REPORT: XFL Is Searching For A Buyer, Generated $46 Million In Revenue Before Shutting Down

The XFL is looking for a buyer after filing for bankruptcy.

According to Axios, Vince McMahon’s league is looking for a buyer and people have until June 6 to place a bid. According to the same report, the league generated $46 million in revenue before shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I mean, I have to place a bid, right? I have to get the boys together, pool our cash and try to buy the XFL.

I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be David Hookstead if I didn’t try to scoop up the XFL. Have to do it!

Now, the boys and I might not have enough cash to get the job done, but it’s still worth a shot. I’m very confident that if we pooled our resources, we could come up with at least $300. Hell, we might be able to push towards $400 and a case of beer.

Will that be enough? There’s only one way to find out!

In all seriousness, it’s a damn shame the XFL went under because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was off to an incredibly strong start, was fun and people were loving it.

Unfortunately, coronavirus ended it all halfway through the season.

Hopefully, we’ll eventually get a spring league that lasts because the XFL proved fans are craving football around the clock.