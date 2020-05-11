Tua Tagovailoa Buys His Mom An Escalade For Mother’s Day

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a great surprise for his mom on Mother’s Day.

The rookie passer posted a Twitter video late Sunday night of him gifting his mother Diane an Escalade. Of all the heartwarming Mother’s Day content we’ve seen, this is without a doubt among the best. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome moment below.

Happy Mother’s Day to a more than deserving Mother. I love you mom ???? pic.twitter.com/HrJNb80sdZ — Tua. T ???????? (@Tua) May 11, 2020

It’s moments like this one that remind me why it’s impossible to cheer against Tua. You can hate Alabama and the Dolphins all you want.

You can’t hate Tua. You just can’t. It’s not possible. The dude is one of the most legit men in all of sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on May 5, 2020 at 5:03pm PDT

Not only is Tua a hell of a quarterback with a great NFL future ahead of him, but he’s also a great person. In the big picture, it’s the latter that’s more important.

You just have to love seeing how happy his mother was in the video above. That’s a woman whose heart feels full.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:45pm PST

If you aren’t already a fan of Tua, then you should get on the train before there’s no more room left. He’s as legit as a guy as you’ll ever find.

Props to him for surprising his mom with an awesome gift on Mother’s Day.