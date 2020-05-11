Alabama Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is looking to transfer.

According to Matt Zenitz, Tua's younger brother has entered the portal and is looking to leave Tuscaloosa. It's unclear where he'll land, but there will be plenty of teams after him.

While he may not be at the same level as his brother — not many are — Taulia Tagovailoa has the talent to be a productive QB wherever he ends up. A comparison one coach made for him that I liked: Trace McSorley, a former three-time All-Big Ten selection at Penn State. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 9, 2020

There’s been a lot of chatter about Taulia not sticking around for long and I guess we now have the answer to that situation.

The reality is that while Tua’s younger brother is talented, he was going to struggle to see the field at Alabama for Nick Saban.

Mac Jones is likely going to start in 2020 and Bryce Young by all accounts is the future in Tuscaloosa. That means Taulia wasn’t going to see the field.

The good news for him is that he will have options. If I had to bet on where Taulia lands, you can take a hard look at Miami.

His brother is on the Miami Dolphins in the NFL, and the Hurricanes could use a quarterback of the future. Don’t be surprised if that’s what happens.

Stay tuned because this will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason!