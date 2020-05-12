Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart Rips People Making Predictions About The Football Season

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart doesn’t want to hear people make predictions about the upcoming football season.

Currently, college sports are suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, and the return of football is the biggest issue in athletics. Naturally, lots of people have floated different theories. The man running the Wildcats isn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Barnhart told Paul Finebaum the following in part late Monday afternoon about people making predictions:

It’s fascinating to me. There’s thousands and thousands of experts, and if they all went to Vegas and hit the slot machine button hoping it rolls up jackpot across the front, someone’s gonna get lucky and get it right and they’re going to look like a genius. Everyone else will be wrong.

You can listen to his full comments below.

"If they all went to Vegas and hit the slot machine button…someone's gonna get lucky and get it right, everyone else will be wrong." –@UKMitchBarnhart isn't putting a lot of stock in premature predictions about when sports might return

I understand what Barnhart is saying. I’m sure it’s frustrating to be the AD of a major university and having to listen to a billion different theories floating around.

At the same time, welcome to life in 2020. We’re all doing whatever we can to keep our hopes high and remain optimistic.

The idea we should be that way is absurd. Of course people are going to be floating theories and ideas. We’re in the middle of a crisis!

Nobody is saying every single theory will be correct. It’s a very fluid situation. Things are rapidly changing.

What we thought last week isn’t what we think today and I’m sure things will be different in a month. It’s more than reasonable to change ideas and keep pumping out suggestions.

My apologies to Barnhart for trying to get off the couch and actually fix the situation! I didn’t realize that’d be an issue!