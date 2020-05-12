Northwestern Executives And Coaches Take Pay Cuts During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Northwestern University coaches and executives have taken voluntary pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, university President Morton Schapiro has taken a 20% hit, athletic director Jim Phillips has taken a 10% cut and head coaches in the program have taken an unspecified pay cut.

Due to the fact Northwestern is a private institution, coaching salaries aren’t public. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Northwestern President Morton Schapiro is taking a 20 percent pay cut, AD Jim Phillips a 10 percent pay cut & their head coaches also taking voluntary pay cuts — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 11, 2020

I’d be curious to see what kind of cut Pat Fitzgerald is taking right now. He’s one of the best coaches in America, and he’s now been financially impacted by the crisis.

It just never ends with coronavirus. With every passing day, we get more and more bad news about the impact of the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Nov 30, 2019 at 8:40am PST

More and more schools are slashing salaries to try to save money during the pandemic. Given the fact nobody knows if the football season will happen, schools have tough decisions to make.

I wouldn’t recommend cutting Fitzgerald’s salary by too much. Yes, it’s a tough time, but you don’t want to risk losing the face of the school.

If Fitzgerald takes too much of a hit, he might just bounce for the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Jan 16, 2020 at 1:37pm PST

Either way, we really need this situation to come to a swift end. It’s awful, and we’ve all had enough of it.