Matthew McConaughey Says We Have To ‘Stay United’ To Beat Coronavirus During Fox News Interview

Matthew McConaughey was preaching some wisdom during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.

The "True Detective" star told Bret Baier that people have to "stay united in our purpose" to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

In case you were looking for a little inspiration today, I can promise you this video will get the job done. Give it a watch below.

McConaughey is on an absolute heater right now when it comes to raising awareness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday, he appeared on CNN to preach unity and compassion, and today, the Hollywood icon appeared on Fox News to further push his message about ignoring partisanship. We’re in a war. We need to stay focused to win!

Actor @McConaughey details his campaigns to unite the nation in a non-partisan effort to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey it’s about us, as in the USA. We have to stay together, this is a human thing. Don’t be divided. We don’t need two wars. We have one, against the virus.” pic.twitter.com/V09f5e3o9t — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 11, 2020

I respect the hell out of Matthew McConaughey for stepping up during the war against coronavirus. It’s easy for celebrities to sit it out or to start lecturing people with nonsense. He hasn’t done either.

He’s helped spread a positive message, encouraged safety and told people to help one another. At the end of the day, that’s about as good as it gets during the crisis.

Major props to McConaughey for continuing to prove he’s one of the best guys in all of Hollywood.