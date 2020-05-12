‘The Last Dance’ Gets Huge TV Ratings With Episodes 7 And 8

“The Last Dance” put up some gigantic TV ratings this past Sunday night when episodes seven and eight aired.

According to a release from ESPN, episode seven of the Michael Jordan documentary averaged 5.3 million viewers across its platforms and episode eight averaged 4.9 million viewers.

Through the first eight episodes, “The Last Dance” has averaged a staggering 5.6 million viewers.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been following along. “The Last Dance” has been putting up absolutely gigantic ratings since the first episode.

It’s not hard to understand why. The series chronicles Michael Jordan’s rise to the top of the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and it’s simply incredible.

Everything about the series is borderline pornographic for fans of sports.

Never before have fans had this much access to Jordan, his teammates, the Bulls during the 1990s and much more.

Every single episode, I’m hooked from the first moment and I can’t look away until it ends.

Now, we only have two episodes left and then “The Last Dance” is done. It’s hard to believe how fast it’s gone by.

If you’re not already watching, I suggest you start immediately. It’s an emotional rollercoaster and you’re going to love all of it.