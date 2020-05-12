This Multi-Tasking Gadget Sanitizes And Charges Your Phone, And It’s Over Half Off

If you’re suddenly hyper-aware of all the germs around you, like the ones stuck to your rings, sunglasses, or phone case, you’re not alone. Even if you’re spending most of your time at home, seemingly harmless errands to the bank or market can expose you to dangerous bacteria, turning whatever you’re wearing or touching into a germ den. But as sanitizing wipes are in short supply these days, how else are you supposed to clean your stuff?

Say hello to the incredible germ-killing gadget, otherwise known as the 3-in-1 UV Sterilizer. This high-tech device uses the magic of UV light to sanitize a wide array of items like jewelry, eyewear, earbuds, and so much more. Even without using heat or sanitizing chemicals like the kinds you find in everyday cleaning products, this sterilizing tool kills up to 99.99% of germs and bacteria, significantly preventing you from spreading them to your friends and family. And as if all that cleaning action weren’t enough, the sterilizer also boasts an aromatherapy function, giving your things a clean, fresh scent once they’re sanitized.

But what’s truly impressive about the versatile 3-in-1 UV Sterilizer is the fact that it also serves as a wireless phone charger. Thanks to its use of Qi inductive charging technology, you can place your smartphone right on top of the box, no wires required. So after you sterilize your phone in the box, you can stick it right back on top and replenish that dwindling battery.

Keeping things clean is the name of the game — and let’s face it, that phone of yours could always use a little charge. Of course, we still suggest using your normal cleaning products as well to be extra careful. Get the 3-in-1 UV Sterilizer with a Wireless Charger now just $50 at 66% off!

