What Percent Chance Is There The College Football Season Doesn’t Happen?

What are the chances the college football season gets canceled?

This is a question that I’ve found myself debating and discussing nonstop for the better part of two months as we wage war against coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here we are 108 days out from the start of the 2020 season, and things are seemingly changing by the hour within the football landscape.

At this point in time, I honestly think there’s a less than 10% chance the season completely gets called off. Now, I would say there’s a very high chance the season happens with some major changes.

I’d put that number at about 80%, but the chances of the season not happening at all aren’t higher than 10% in my eyes.

Why do I feel so confident it’ll happen? It’s pretty simple. The SEC has more or less signaled the conference will play no matter what.

If I know anything about that part of the country it’s that people there love football. They’d rather die with football than live without it.

Their mentality is something I respect, support, endorse and recognize as something we’ll need to carry us through the 2020 season.

Once the SEC goes all in, the Big 10 will be right behind them. At that point, it’s on. So, taking all of that into account, I think there’s less than a 10% chance the season doesn’t happen.

I could be wrong, but I doubt it. When it comes to football, I tend to be correct a hell of a lot more than I am wrong.