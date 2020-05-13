Michigan Vs. Ohio State Is Currently The Most Expensive Ticket In College Football, Notre Dame Vs. Wisconsin Is Second

Michigan vs. Ohio State is the most expensive college football game of 2020 at the moment.

Reddit user @TheLivingBubba compiled average ticket prices on StubHub, and the average ticket to watch the Wolverines and Buckeyes play in Columbus is $429. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The second most expensive game? That’d be Notre Dame playing Wisconsin at Lambeau Field, which will cost you $423 on average to get through the door.

No other games in the country have average ticket prices higher than $400. You can check out all the data below.

Am I surprised ticket prices to the Michigan/OSU game are so expensive? No. Am I surprised they’re so much more than every other rivalry game?

Yes. Right now, Iron Bowl tickets are selling for $264 on average. While that’s not low, it seems incredibly low when compared to Ohio State playing Michigan.

It’s even crazier when you take into account Auburn won last year and Alabama has a score to settle.

As for the Wisconsin/Notre Dame game, you’re going to have to pay a small fortune if you want to attend that game at Lambeau. That’s just the reality of the situation.

Both programs are going to be incredible, it’s going to have the attention of the football world on it and there are major playoff implications on the line.

No matter what happens, I sure am pumped to be closing in on the season starting. We need something to boost our spirits in America, and I have no doubt football will get the job done.

I might have to start putting money aside right now if I want to go to the Wisconsin/Notre Dame game!