ESPN’s FPI Predicts Wisconsin Will Likely Win 11 Football Games In 2020

ESPN thinks the Wisconsin Badgers will be a dominant football team in 2020.

According to the network’s FPI numbers, the Badgers are predicted to have a record of 10.8-2.1. Obviously, you can’t win fractions of a game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means ESPN’s formula has the Badgers going 11-2, which would seem to indicate they have us in the Big 10 title game. There’s no other way the math works out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

It’s worth noting the only team in the B1G that has a better win projection is Ohio State at 11.3, which means if you round down the Buckeyes, they are both expected to win 11 games.

Again, it’s unclear if the numbers are supposed to include the conference title game or not. Either way, winning 11 games would be a hell of a start going into the conference title game and bowl season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on May 9, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

More than anything, I just want the season to start. This country has been through so much and it’s time for us all to have something to celebrate.

Given Wisconsin’s returning pieces and our schedule, fans of the Badgers should have plenty to celebrate in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

It’s going to be a great season and I can’t wait to get to work Sept. 5 against Indiana. Bring it on!