POLL: 70.8% Of Fans Are Okay With Sports Returning If There’s A Chance Athletes Get Coronavirus

A lot of sports fans are okay with the games returning if there’s a small risk to athletes.

Darren Rovell asked fans in a Twitter poll if they want sports to return during the coronavirus pandemic if “1-2% of the league’s players will test positive” for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The results weren’t even a little bit close. Of the 23,302 voters, 70.8% of people are okay with sports being back if some athletes might get coronavirus.

Should leagues return if, for argument’s sake, 1-2% of the league’s players will test positive for the Coronavirus? — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 10, 2020

I’m not a medical expert. So, please don’t think what I’m saying has some kind of authority on the issue. I can promise you that’s not the case.

Having said that, I completely understand why people voted the way they did and why the poll shook out the way it did.

At this point, it seems like the cat is kind of out of the bag. The virus is everywhere. Now, does that mean we shouldn’t be safe? Of course not. We should be safe.

At the same time, we have to balance safety and the importance of living a normal life. Personally, I’d risk going to a game in heartbeat right now.

I’d without question go to a Wisconsin football game if I could. Now, does that mean I think the athletes should be forced to play? No, but those who do want to play should be given the opportunity to.

We’ve been doing this for two months. At some point, we have to return to a normal way of life. More than anything, I think that’s why Rovell’s poll turned out the way it did. People are just ready to get back to normal.

How would you have voted? Let us know in the comments!