Johnny Manziel Says His Backflip Into A Lake ‘Went About As Well’ As His NFL Career

Johnny Manziel had a great tweet after his recent backflip into a lake.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner went viral after he backflipped into a lake in an Instagram video. While it didn’t go too poorly, he did appear to slip at the last moment and had to save himself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram Flawless execution A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on May 11, 2020 at 6:01pm PDT

After ESPN tweeted out the video, the former Browns quarterback tweeted, “Went about as well as my time in the league.”

Went about as well as my time in the league ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/e9PfTrD9a6 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 12, 2020

Say whatever you want about Manziel, but at least he’s a very self-aware man and he can poke fun at himself.

I’m not sure how many people who have gone through what he has would have such a great sense of humor. He flamed out of the NFL in spectacular fashion with the Browns, and now he’s able to joke about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Apr 3, 2020 at 11:20am PDT

At the very least, that would seem to indicate Manziel is in a good place mentally and he’s not focused on the past.

Given how out of control Manziel’s life appeared to be at one point, it’s impressive how much he’s turned it around.

Sure, he’s not going to play football again, but he also doesn’t seem to care. At least we know the eventual “30 for 30” will be legit.

Props to him for having a sense of humor about his very viral moment.