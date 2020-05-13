‘Give Me A Break!’: Lara Logan Slams New York Times, Chuck Todd Over ‘Joke’ Apologies

Journalist Lara Logan had harsh words for the New York Times and MSNBC’s Chuck Todd over recent missteps and apologies.

Logan, responding to the NYT’s claim that reporter Donald McNeil Jr. “went too far” when he called for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield’s resignation, explained that multiple outlets had been airing similar comments without context for a long time. (RELATED: ‘Nothing Could Be Further From The Truth’: Lara Logan Squares Off With Marie Harf On Michael Flynn)

The @nytimes says reporter Donald McNeil Jr. “went too far in expressing his personal views” in this clip when he called on CDC director Redfield to resign: pic.twitter.com/Cw3FAFv8sH — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 13, 2020

Logan mentioned MSNBC’s Chuck Todd as well, referencing his recent apology for airing a clip of Attorney General William Barr that cut off the context of his remarks — and she argued that it was no accident.

WATCH:

“You have to look at this in the context of what ‘The New York Times’ and most of the media has been doing for years now,” Logan responded. “This is a moment for all of us reporters to stand up for journalism and stand up for our profession. And just admit that on every single page of The New York Times, opinion is infused with facts. That is happening all across the media, and has been happening in a very serious way with very serious consequences for a long time.”

Logan then brought up Todd and the fact that he had effectively cut Barr’s comments in half during “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“These are not accidents. I mean, come on, people. Give me a break. At this point and where we are, take a look at the facts. How come The New York Times never makes a mistake that supports the Trump Administration? How come no other paper does that, as well? How come nobody cares about the fact that you get a Pulitzer Prize for a story that was 100% false, and then you went back to the same sources and give them a platform and let them justify and defend their actions?”

Logan concluded by saying that the NYT’s coverage of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn showed a similar slant.

“When somebody leaked that information to the press, they committed a crime,” Logan explained. “They leaked classified information, and that’s a felony. That’s what we have to be looking at here. What journalists are doing is allowing people to spin them and allowing them to obfuscate the truth. And they are focusing on other things. The Times puts their opinion in the paper every single day. This apology is a joke.”