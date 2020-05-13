Russell Wilson Is The Most Valuable NFL QB When It Comes To The Point Spread

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the most important quarterback in the NFL when it comes to impacting the spread.

According to a FOX Bet graphic shared by Outkick the Coverage, Russell Wilson is worth a league high 11 points over his backup Anthony Gordon.

No other quarterback in the league is worth double digits to their team. You can see the list below.

Three thoughts on this @FOXBet infographic on the point spread differences between NFL starting QBs and their backups (by @sportsrapport): https://t.co/U7IvQH6J9B pic.twitter.com/pctHc2JikH — Outkick the Coverage (@Outkick) May 12, 2020

Next time somebody tries to tell you Russell Wilson isn’t the man, I suggest you just send them the graphic above.

The dude is worth 11 points to his team! He’s a two score lead player by himself when it comes to the spread! That’s simply mind-boggling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on May 11, 2020 at 9:10am PDT

You know what this graphic really means? It means oddsmakers think the Seahawks are screwed if Wilson goes down.

They don’t think the Seahawks will be bad. They think they’ll be downright atrocious. If Wilson isn’t under center, then Seattle is screwed.

As a Wisconsin man, I enjoy seeing nothing more than Wilson getting the respect he deserves and has earned. We’ve never seen a quarterback with his skill set before, and it might be a very long time before we see it again.