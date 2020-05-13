‘The Whole Thing Was Corrupt’: Trump Slams Biden, Obama For Role In Michael Flynn Case

President Donald Trump had strong words for President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden for their administration’s role in using General Michael Flynn to spy on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The new comments come from an interview Trump gave to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. The comments come roughly a week after the Justice Department dropped its charges against Flynn after newly-declassified documents showed the FBI and Obama administration officials may have been working to entrap him to gain access to the Trump campaign. (RELATED: DOJ Drops Case Against Michael Flynn)

President Trump’s comments on the Michael Flynn developments: pic.twitter.com/InUI1tDpZp — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) May 13, 2020

“They weren’t after general Flynn, they wanted him to lie about me, make up a story. And with few exceptions, nobody did that, there were many people,” Trump says in the clip. “This was all Obama. This was all Biden. These people were corrupt. The whole thing was corrupt, and we caught them. We caught them.” (RELATED: Documents Shed Light On Media Leak Central To Michael Flynn Case)

“I watched Biden yesterday and he could barely speak. He was on ‘Good Morning America.’ He said he didn’t know anything about it,” Trump continued. “And now it just gets released right after he said that, it gets released he was one of the unmaskers, meaning he knew everything about it. So he lied to your friend George Stephanopoulos.”

Fox News will air the full version of Trump’s interview with Bartiromo on Thursday morning.