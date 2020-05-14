Denise Richards Reveals How A ‘Love Whistle’ Helps Her Deal With ‘Anxiety And Uncertainty’ During Pandemic

Denise Richards revealed how a “love whistle” has helped her deal with times of “anxiety and uncertainty” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know it might sound odd, but if you try it, you’ll see that it immediately changes your state of being,” the 49-year-old actress shared with the Strategist in an interview about the “love whistle” she keeps around her neck. The comments were noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on Apr 15, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

“The Lovetuner is a whistle that, when blown, makes a sound at the frequency of 528 hertz, which is known as the frequency of love,” she added.(RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is married to Aaron Phypers, who owns an alternative healing center in southern California.

Richards said she has found the tool, which is designed to be a “shortcut to meditation, to be “very calming” any time she finds herself “stressed out or overwhelmed.”

Denise is probably best known for being married to Charlie Sheen from 2002-2006 and her roles in such movies as 1997’s “Starship Troopers” and 1998 thriller “Wild Things,” before she became a reality star years later.

The “RHOBH” star, who has three daughters Sami, 16, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8, said the “love whistle” “helps ground” her.

“And we could all use that right now,” Richards concluded.