Denise Richards Hits Back At Reports Alleging An Affair With Brandi Glanville

A rep for Denise Richards hit back at reports alleging that the actress had a months-long affair with Brandi Glanville, calling the reports untrue.

It all started Wednesday when the Daily Mail reported that, the 48-year-old actress had an affair with her fellow "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star from early 2019 to the middle of the year. The report was noted by TooFab in a piece published Thursday.

The report claimed that the "Wild Thing" star had told Glanville that she and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were in an "open marriage."

However, that reportedly wasn’t the case and Aaron was allegedly “hurt” when he learned of the alleged relationship. The outlet went on to state that it was when Richards was confronted about the “affair” during the reality show’s trip to Rome that she “basically walked away from” the show. However, that report was also shut down by Denise’s rep, who called it false.

And it appears the “Starship Troopers” actress is getting some back up from her pal on the show, Camille Grammer, who tweeted that the affair report was “BS.”

“It’s BS,” Grammer wrote. “It didn’t happen. Somebody is desperate for a diamond.”

“The story isn’t true,” she added. “It may play out this season.. I don’t know? She didn’t do anything with BG.”

Grammer continued, “It may come up… a desperate person looking to start drama to get back in the show full time. Some people will lie about anything SMH.”

Glanville has since responded too, stating simply that she’s not “allowed” to say anything.