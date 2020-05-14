Eli Manning Talks About How Having A Pro Mindset And Always Being Prepared

Retired NFL quarterback Eli Manning recently had some wise words about keeping a pro mindset.

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin tweeted a video of the two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants talking about maintaining an aggressive mental state, and said, “A pro mindset is really what you’re going through right now.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below. Everyone should listen to his advice.

Who would have guessed Eli Manning could be so inspirational and motivating? I certainly didn’t. He has me ready to run through a damn wall right now.

He’s also 100% correct. Manning couldn’t be any more correct if he tried.

We’re in a tough time right now as we deal with the coronavirus. There’s no doubt about that at all, but the people who are most prepared are the people who will succeed.

Manning’s point about players who jet off to parties and players who stay ready couldn’t be more appropriate for right now.

If you wait until there’s a crisis or problem to mentally prepare, then you’re already screwed.

If you treat every day like it’s the Super Bowl, then when things do go wrong, you’ll be ready. If you treat every day like it’s just normal, then you’re going to be caught with your pants down.

As I once told a coworker, I treat every single day like it’s the Bin Laden raid and our helicopter just touched down in Pakistan.

That’s the kind of intensity and outlook you need to have.

Props to Manning for keeping it real and understanding the importance of preparation and readiness. That’s the reason he has two Super Bowl rings on his fingers.