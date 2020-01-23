Source Brewing Releases Special Beer Honoring New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning

One beer company pulled off a pretty cool move for retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Manning, who apparently had a guy in every stadium in America to get him beer, had a special beer made by Source Brewing called “ELIte Tribute,” according to a Wednesday report from USA Today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
It didn’t take long at all for the $18 four packs to sell out. Despite being limited to one per person, they were all gone by Tuesday, according to the same report.
There might not be any better way to honor Eli Manning, who just recently hung it up, than with a special beer. That seems right up his alley.
The man was an all-American dude. He just went out there, won Super Bowls and drank a few beers along the way.
People truly might not appreciate Eli Manning for what a guy he is. He played the game the right way, was a class act, won two rings and now he has a special beer made after him.
If that’s not an incredible career all the way around, then I don’t know what is.
Hopefully, Source Brewing sent Eli Manning a lifetime supply of this brew. I think it’s safe to say he’s done more than enough to earn it.