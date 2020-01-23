Source Brewing Releases Special Beer Honoring New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning

One beer company pulled off a pretty cool move for retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Manning, who apparently had a guy in every stadium in America to get him beer, had a special beer made by Source Brewing called “ELIte Tribute,” according to a Wednesday report from USA Today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It didn’t take long at all for the $18 four packs to sell out. Despite being limited to one per person, they were all gone by Tuesday, according to the same report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Jan 22, 2020 at 2:11pm PST

There might not be any better way to honor Eli Manning, who just recently hung it up, than with a special beer. That seems right up his alley.

The man was an all-American dude. He just went out there, won Super Bowls and drank a few beers along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Jan 22, 2020 at 2:38pm PST

People truly might not appreciate Eli Manning for what a guy he is. He played the game the right way, was a class act, won two rings and now he has a special beer made after him.

If that’s not an incredible career all the way around, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Jan 22, 2020 at 4:52pm PST

Hopefully, Source Brewing sent Eli Manning a lifetime supply of this brew. I think it’s safe to say he’s done more than enough to earn it.